Will Rogers Reopens After Massive Raw Sewage Leak: Report

A potential environmental crisis was narrowly avoided

A potential environmental crisis was narrowly avoided at Will Rogers State Beach after approximately 6,700 gallons of raw sewage were diverted from leaking into the ocean, allowing the beach to reopen just in time for Labor Day weekend, according to reports from Patch and Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Friday that the spill occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades. The discharge, caused by a root blockage in the sewage line, initially prompted health officials to warn the public to avoid the water and wet sand at the popular beach, according to Patch.com.

Concerns arose that the untreated sewage might have reached the ocean, leading to the temporary closure of the beach, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. However, the health department confirmed Friday afternoon that a low-flow diverter successfully redirected the sewage, preventing it from contaminating the water. As a result, the beach was deemed safe, and the closure was lifted, Patch reported.

The near-spill comes just over a month after a more significant incident when 15,000 gallons of sewage leaked near Marina del Rey, causing the temporary closure of parts of Venice Beach and Dockweiler State Beach.

With the beach now open, the forecast for the holiday weekend calls for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s, offering ideal conditions for the expected influx of visitors.

This latest sewage incident underscores ongoing concerns about the vulnerability of Los Angeles’ coastal areas to environmental hazards, particularly as the region continues to experience record-breaking travel and beach attendance, as noted by the Los Angeles Times.

