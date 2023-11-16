Wilshire Blvd. Pizzeria to Close Before 2024

Photo: Instagram: @dagwoodspizza

The Eatery Has Also Shown a Philanthropic Side

By Zach Armstrong

Dagwoods, a well-known Santa Monica pizzeria located at 820 Wilshire Blvd near Santa Monica Catholic Church, is set to permanently close before 2024, an employee confirmed to Mirror Media Group.

The local outpost offers an array of Italian cuisine such as its various pizzas (including the Woody’s Combo, El Diabo, Brockin Bianca and others), calzones, pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts and more. 

In a Reddit post where a user said the news was broken to them via an email, many responses expressed their disappointment with one comment saying “This is legitimately tragic. It was a beautiful blast from the past. A wonderful artifact. The kind of place that, if society cared about culture and history, we would fight and strive to maintain.”

The eatery has also shown its philanthropic side, with all of its leftover slices donated to OPCC’s SAMOSHEL Homeless Shelter or OPCC’s Turning Point Housing, according to its website. It also partnered with the City of Santa Monica and FoodFight! by Postmates to donate food waste to local shelters. 

“We are often credited with having the best pizza in Los Angeles as we are committed to using nothing but the freshest and highest quality ingredients.” as stated on its website. “Our extensive menu includes pizza, pasta, salads, subs, and wings – not to mention plenty of gluten-free and vegan options.”

There’s still a chance to dish out at Dagwood’s again or for the first time. For more information on the restaurant, go to https://www.dagwoods.com/.

