Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female

By Zach Armstrong

LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a skateboard on the Venice Boardwalk earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

On Sunday June 16, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk for reports of the assault, LAPD said. The man was taken into custody once officers arrived on scene.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old-female, LAFD confirmed. Although firefighters arrived and performed an assessment, no ambulance transport was provided.

No further details on the incident were immediately available.