Woman Charged in Malibu Stabbing of Estranged Husband

She Allegedly Enticed the Man to Malibu, Where He Was Fatally Stabbed

A 21-year-old woman, Thania Ruano, has been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of her estranged husband, 21-year-old Emmanuel Baltazar, ABC7 reported.

Last month, she allegedly enticed Baltazar to a beach in Malibu, where she fatally stabbed him during what investigators suspect was a domestic altercation. As per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Thania Ruano was taken into custody on Wednesday at her residence in Mid-City.

On the evening of Aug. 22, Emmanuel Baltazar was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the vicinity of a lifeguard tower situated at Las Tunas Beach, along the Pacific Coast Highway. Law enforcement authorities have indicated that Ruano deceived Baltazar, coaxing him to the Malibu area under false pretenses before committing the act of violence.

Ruano is set to return to court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 20.