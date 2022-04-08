Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.

Project expected to be completed by 2024

By Dolores Quintana

Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project to connect the Crenshaw/LAX and C municipal rail lines to LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Officials did hold a groundbreaking ceremony back in June 2021, but since the work on the Crenshaw/LAX line is almost complete, construction on the connector will start.

This transit hub, named the Airport Metro Connector, will be located at the corner of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street on a site that is approximately 9.5 acres of land. This connector will allow passengers to transfer from the Green or C line and the Crenshaw/LAX line and LAX’s automated people mover system. The features of the Connector are:

  • A drop off area for passengers
  • A customer service area
  • Public restrooms that will be located past the fare paid area
  • Commercial retail area
  • Artwork from sculptor and artist Glenn Kaino which will be a part of the overall design of the Airport Metro Connector

It is possible that this construction, which is projected to be finished in 2024, might cause delays or disruptions on the Crenshaw/LAX line. The Crenshaw/LAX line should be available to passengers starting either late 2022 or 2023. It is Metro’s plan to continue to have access to the storage facility and nearby rail maintenance facilities when Crenshaw/LAX becomes operational even though trains will not be able to go through to the rail station during that time.

in News, Real Estate, Transportation
Related Posts
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...
News, Real Estate

Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Courts, Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges in Connection to DWP Billing Debacle

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Thomas Peters has admitted role in an $800K scheme to keep the city’s handling of the DWP lawsuit from being...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...

Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Excluded From LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

$1,000 a month program applies only to low-income communities  By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...

Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.
News, Real Estate

Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Nearly century-old property hits market  By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR