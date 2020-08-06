Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* You Can Run for Palisades Community Council
* LA Will Shut Off Water and Power at Large Gatherings
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020
Over Half 60 of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49
August 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Younger adults continue to make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases County health officials say. The Los Angeles County...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
August 7, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Seven Arrows Likely to Begin Year Remote
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County announces it will not yet issue waivers to elementary schools to reopen By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Palisades’ Seven...
Man Arrested on Malibu Beach for Possession of Meth and Knife
August 5, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Sheriff’s deputies make arrest over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he was in...
Getty Villa Workers Test Positive for COVID-19
August 5, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Staff members at both Getty Center and Getty Villa test positive for the virus By Sam Catanzaro While both remain...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
COVID-19: Public Health ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ County Is on Right Path to Slowing Spread
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Handgun Brandished in Armed Robbery
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?
A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
