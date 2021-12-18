100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s history and the story behind the iconic fig tree. Video brought to you by Grace Express Cannabis Delivery.
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
