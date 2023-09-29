$10K of Pickleball Equipment Destroyed in Memorial Park Arson

Photo: Lynn Soodik

Thanks to an Outpour of Donations and Support, Storage Bins Should Be Set Up by the End of Next Week

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is underway after a potential arson incident led to the loss of approximately $10,000 in Pickleball equipment at Memorial Park.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 25, a fire was set to a shed adjacent to the park’s tennis courts. The shed was owned by Santa Monica Pickleball Club, a nonprofit that aims to allow anyone to play pickleball cost-free by providing paddles, nets, balls and barriers which were stored in the burned structure. Memorial Park is the exclusive location for the nonprofit’s storage, which it pays a permit to the city for.

Lynn Soodik, President of SMPC, says she saw eight batteries wrapped in copper and copper wire within the rubble when she arrived at the scene. She also said authorities have video footage of the incident but that she’s “not at liberty” to disclose its details. 

“There’s a lot of people have motives but I don’t think anyone I now would be deranged or evil enough to do it,” said Soodik. “There’s people that don’t like us for various reasons, but we also get love letters about the sport.” 

Thanks to an outpour of donations and support, Soodik says storage bins housing equipment should be set up on the court by the end of next week. 

The nonprofit has approximately 1,800 members, many of whom Soodik says offered to donate a piece of equipment even though they don’t have much money. Luckily, they didn’t need to. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center held a fundraiser that raised 2,200 dollars, Selkirk Pickleball Paddles donated 12 nets and 20 paddles and pickleball equipment companies Picklepop and Pickletown are working with the nonprofit to set up a fundraiser for Monday night at Picklepop location.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @palisadesnews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Photo: Facebook: @Pacific Palisades Community Council
Hard, News

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Coming to Palisades

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guests Can Make Their Way Through a Hay Maze or Check Out an Upcycling Art Exhibit By Zach Armstrong As...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

City Council Approves Malibu Triathlon

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Event Faced Potential Cancellation Due to Permitting Issues With a Flooded Underpass The Malibu Triathlon is set to proceed...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

First “Greenwave Fair” Coming to Malibu Farmers Market

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guided Walking Tours of Legacy Park to Scout Local Birds and Wildlife Included By Zach Armstrong Activities and education will...

Photo: Instagram: @wakeandlate
Dining, News

Rebranded Breakfast Burrito Specialist Still Eyes 2023 Santa Monica Opening

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Earlier This Year, It Was Reported the Restaurant Will Expand in a Different Time Frame Than Initially Expected By Zach...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
News, Upbeat

Luxury Fashion Brand Holding Exclusive Collection Launch in Palisades

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

The Event Includes Champagne and Private Styling Appointments By Zach Armstrong Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion house with a...

Photo: Facebook: Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church
News, Upbeat

Palisades Presbyterian Church to Host Talk on Bodily Resilience

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

Fuller Theological Seminary Staff Will Hold the Talk Engage with Dean of the School of Psychology & Marriage and Family...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, Upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers Go On Strike in Santa Monica Amid Negotiation Standstill

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Union Is Urging Hotels to Instantly Increase Hourly Wages By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica hotel workers at Fairmont Miramar,...
News, Video

(Video) Retailer Gets Palisades Into Spooky Season With Skeletons

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Skeletons are seen climbing onto the home goods retailer. @palisadesnews Palisades Village is getting into spooky season #halloween #spooky #palisades...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Airlifts Woman Near Trippet Ranch

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Paramedics Reached the Patient on the Ground While Air Ops Landed Nearby By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles Fire Department...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Private Courtyard Featured in $3.8M Palisadian Home

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

An Exclusive Amenity Includes Pools, a Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, and a Dog Park This four-bedroom property at 1734 Chastain...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned “Sandcastle” Property Listed for $22.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

It Is the Brainchild of Visionary Architect and Avid Surfer Harry Gesner “Sandcastle,” an architectural masterpiece at 33604 Pacific Coast...

Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture
News, Real Estate

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR