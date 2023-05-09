120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after the ‘Veterans Row’ encampment along San Vicente blvd. The housing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by disabled and unhoused Veterans.

in News, Veterans, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) This Bicycle Shop Focuses on E-Bikes in Pacific Palisades

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

Kruse and Company, located in Pacific Palisades, specializes in electric bike needs for customers and owners who need repair. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Fire Station 69 to Host Fire Service Recognition Day Event

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Event is Part of The Annual Lafd Fire Service Day, When Select Fire Stations in The City Are Open...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics. By Zach Armstrong...
News

Lifeguard Towers at Will Rogers Beach to be Painted with Pride Colors

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Beach Area Has Been a Popular Destination For Gay Men Since The 1940s and was Later Named Ginger Rogers...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Palisades Tennis Team Wins 14th Straight City Championship

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

When The Third Doubles Team of Sophomore Caleb Scoot and Freshman Zac Cohen Defeated Grenada Hills’ Number Two Double Team,...
News, Video

(Video) Take a Look Inside The Palisades Branch Library

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

The location, adjacent to Palisades Recreation Center, includes magazines, desktops and workspaces. @palisadesnews The Palisades Branch Library includes magazines, desktops...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officer Brian Espin Issues Guidance on How Palisades Families Can Prevent Crime

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Espin Is Also Encouraging Families To Have Conversations With Their Children About Being Mindful Of Neighbors Around Palisades Park. By...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Palisades Association Seeks Theme for Independence Day Event

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Submissions For Ideas Are Limited to Two Per Person Until May 7 At 5 p.m. As Palisades gears up for...

Photo: Instagram: @nidhiart
News

Children’s Author To Present Book, Conduct Drawing Sessions at Palisades Library

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Author and Illustrator Nidhi Chanani Will Present Her “Shark Princess” Graphic Novel Series, Discuss Her Books “Shark Party” and “Pashima,”...

Photo: Instagram: @rayliotta
News, Real Estate

Former Palisades Home of Ray Liotta Sells For Nearly $5M

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

The Five Bedroom/Five-And-A-Half Bath Home, Which Liotta Bought In 2003, Sold After Being On The Market For Just One Month....

Photo: Instagram: @amalfiestates
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Agency To Expand to Dallas

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

The Move Is In Response To A Growing Trend Of Californians Relocating To The Lone Star State. Real estate brokerage...

Photo: Instagram: @davisfactor
News, Real Estate

Dean Factor Sells Malibu Home For Nearly $40 Million

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Great-Grandson Of Cosmetics Mogul Max Factor, Has Reportedly Sold His Malibu Property For $37.5 Million in A Transaction That Was...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Law May Increase Amount of Homeless Shelters

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Senator Catherine Blakespear Believes That Her Bill Could Be A “Transformational Idea” To Tackle Homelessness In California Senate Bill 7,...
News, Video

(Video) Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Roca Pizza has opened up shop in Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village. #rocapizza #palisades #california #lafoodie...

Photo: Instagram: @canyoncharterschool
News

Canyon Charter Ranked 9th Best California Elementary School By U.S. News and World Report

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

The School Was Also Ranked by the Publication as the Top in Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary Schools and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

>

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR