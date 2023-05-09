The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after the ‘Veterans Row’ encampment along San Vicente blvd. The housing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by disabled and unhoused Veterans.
120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans
(Video) This Bicycle Shop Focuses on E-Bikes in Pacific Palisades
Kruse and Company, located in Pacific Palisades, specializes in electric bike needs for customers and owners who need repair. @palisadesnews...
Fire Station 69 to Host Fire Service Recognition Day Event
May 10, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event is Part of The Annual Lafd Fire Service Day, When Select Fire Stations in The City Are Open...
Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes
May 10, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics. By Zach Armstrong...
Lifeguard Towers at Will Rogers Beach to be Painted with Pride Colors
The Beach Area Has Been a Popular Destination For Gay Men Since The 1940s and was Later Named Ginger Rogers...
Palisades Tennis Team Wins 14th Straight City Championship
When The Third Doubles Team of Sophomore Caleb Scoot and Freshman Zac Cohen Defeated Grenada Hills’ Number Two Double Team,...
(Video) Take a Look Inside The Palisades Branch Library
The location, adjacent to Palisades Recreation Center, includes magazines, desktops and workspaces. @palisadesnews The Palisades Branch Library includes magazines, desktops...
Officer Brian Espin Issues Guidance on How Palisades Families Can Prevent Crime
May 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Espin Is Also Encouraging Families To Have Conversations With Their Children About Being Mindful Of Neighbors Around Palisades Park. By...
Palisades Association Seeks Theme for Independence Day Event
Submissions For Ideas Are Limited to Two Per Person Until May 7 At 5 p.m. As Palisades gears up for...
Children’s Author To Present Book, Conduct Drawing Sessions at Palisades Library
Author and Illustrator Nidhi Chanani Will Present Her “Shark Princess” Graphic Novel Series, Discuss Her Books “Shark Party” and “Pashima,”...
Former Palisades Home of Ray Liotta Sells For Nearly $5M
The Five Bedroom/Five-And-A-Half Bath Home, Which Liotta Bought In 2003, Sold After Being On The Market For Just One Month....
Palisades Real Estate Agency To Expand to Dallas
The Move Is In Response To A Growing Trend Of Californians Relocating To The Lone Star State. Real estate brokerage...
Dean Factor Sells Malibu Home For Nearly $40 Million
Great-Grandson Of Cosmetics Mogul Max Factor, Has Reportedly Sold His Malibu Property For $37.5 Million in A Transaction That Was...
Law May Increase Amount of Homeless Shelters
Senator Catherine Blakespear Believes That Her Bill Could Be A “Transformational Idea” To Tackle Homelessness In California Senate Bill 7,...
(Video) Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village
Roca Pizza has opened up shop in Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Roca Pizza Opens in Palisades Village. #rocapizza #palisades #california #lafoodie...
Canyon Charter Ranked 9th Best California Elementary School By U.S. News and World Report
The School Was Also Ranked by the Publication as the Top in Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary Schools and...
