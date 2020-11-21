Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause last week, and well check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
November 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
