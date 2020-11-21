$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause last week, and well check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales

in Real Estate, Video
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 19, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 17, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
News, Video

Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition

November 16, 2020

Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 16, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Real Estate, Video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, Video

Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020

November 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
News, Video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 11, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Food & Drink, Video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, Video

Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020

November 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...

