75th Annual “Ho!Ho!Ho!” Event Coming to Simon Meadow, to Feature Santa Claus and Christmas Tree Lot

Santa and Mrs. Claus Will Arrive on a Firetruck Courtesy of Pacific Palisades Fire Station #69

The annual Pacific Palisades Holiday Ho! Ho! Ho! is set to bring holiday cheer on Saturday, December 7, as it marks 75 years of tradition and community celebration. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the YMCA Christmas Tree Lot and Simon Meadow, located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.

First held in 1949, the Holiday Ho! Ho! Ho! has become a cornerstone of the season for families and residents, featuring entertainment, crafts, and holiday treats. This year’s festivities will include live performances by local talent, including singers from Bluecat Music Voice Studio and Palisades Charter High School, dancers from Fancy Feet Dance Studio and Palisades Performing Arts and Fitness, and martial arts demonstrations by Gerry Blanck Martial Arts.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a firetruck courtesy of Pacific Palisades Fire Station #69, offering free photo opportunities for attendees. Additional attractions include holiday craft tables, face painting, and hot chocolate to warm up as visitors enjoy the seasonal spirit.

The YMCA’s Christmas Tree Lot will also be open, giving attendees a chance to select their holiday centerpiece while supporting a community sponsor.

Organizers are calling for community support to sustain the event, citing the need for donations and sponsorships due to changes in funding sources. Contributions are tax-deductible and help ensure the event remains free for attendees.

For more information, to donate, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact palihohoho@gmail.com or visit the event’s Instagram page at @palihohoho.