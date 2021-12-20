$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft 
* $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
Holiday, Video, Wellness

Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Video

100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

Photo: PPCC
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Annual Awards Dinner Held at Bel Air Bay Club

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Chris Spitz proclaimed Citizen of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Community Council held its annual awards ceremony...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: LAFD (official).
News

23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries  By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
News, Video

Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Crime, News

Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
News

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR