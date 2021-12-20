Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft
* $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021
New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative
December 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades
December 17, 2021 Staff Writer
MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...
Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods
December 17, 2021 Staff Writer
Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...
Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline
December 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...
Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Annual Awards Dinner Held at Bel Air Bay Club
December 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Chris Spitz proclaimed Citizen of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Community Council held its annual awards ceremony...
Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line
December 13, 2021 Staff Writer
Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...
23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...
LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...
Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...
Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party
December 9, 2021 Staff Writer
LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December
December 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...
