Acclaimed Santa Monica Restaurants by Chef Sean MacDonald Close After Two Years

The two neighboring establishments on Santa Monica Boulevard quickly gained attention for their distinct culinary approaches

Burgette and Bar Monette, two acclaimed Santa Monica restaurants owned by chef Sean MacDonald, have closed after two years in operation, the ownership announced in a statement on Instagram. The closures took effect on January 31.

“After two wonderful years, we will be closing Bar Monette and Burgette on Friday, January 31,” the statement read. “We are incredibly grateful for your patronage and love and are proud to have accomplished so much in such a short period of time. None of it would have been possible without our incredible team and your unwavering support.”

The two neighboring establishments on Santa Monica Boulevard quickly gained attention for their distinct culinary approaches. Bar Monette, which opened in April 2023, focused on Neapolitan pizza and a refined tapas-style menu featuring high-quality ingredients sourced from Italy. The intimate 900-square-foot space, designed by MacDonald, featured a mid-century library-inspired aesthetic, and its menu included options like truffle creamed corn, A5 Wagyu rib cap, and pizzas topped with ingredients such as caviar and truffle.

Burgette, which debuted in March 2024, brought a Parisian twist to the American burger. As reported by LA Eater, the menu featured unique offerings such as La Burgette, a Big Mac-inspired burger topped with grainy Dijon mustard, cornichons, Worcestershire sauce, and a blend of American and mimolette cheeses. The restaurant was conceptualized as a sophisticated alternative to traditional burger spots, designed with dark wood, deep red accents, and a bar framed by hanging copper pots.

The openings of both restaurants had marked an ambitious expansion for MacDonald, who took over the space for Burgette after the closure of Stout in 2023. In an interview with LA Eater at the time, MacDonald shared his vision for creating immersive dining experiences.

“I think that’s what I was put on this earth to do — to create experiences for people,” he said.