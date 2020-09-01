Addressing Senior Loneliness in Los Angeles

By Staff Writer

The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of the End Loneliness Initiative, a collaboration aimed at curtailing the rise of social isolation and loneliness in older adults that is growing in the face of ongoing “shelter in place” measures.

Loneliness and isolation had been a significant factor in older adults’ health before COVID-19 and has been exacerbated by the ongoing crisis, officials say.

The initiative seeks to correct and prevent a rise in loneliness, particularly among older “shelter in place” measures. As a founding partner of the End Loneliness Initiative, the City of Los Angeles Department of Aging will help provide free solutions to provide meaningful, safe social connections for the region’s 1.2 million older adults.

As a leading expert in providing meaningful social connections for older adults, Element3 Health spearheaded the initiative to proactively address the loneliness epidemic. The initiative is focused on providing individuals with free access to meaningful social connections centered around activities that they enjoy. According to the organization, too many other efforts are well-intended but only offer standardized formats which do not address individual interests, talents and hobbies that compel people to become and stay engaged.

“To protect themselves against the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, older adults find themselves increasingly cut off from their friends, families and communities. This has put them at increased risk of social isolation, loneliness and depression. The End Loneliness Initiative could not have come at a better time,” said Laura Trejo, general manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Aging. “We are excited to work with the End Loneliness Initiative to provide older adults with social activities that they enjoy and can do from home.”

Social isolation and loneliness carry the same health risk as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is associated with an increased risk of premature death, Element3 Health says. In addition, Stay at home and social distancing measures created a new urgency to what had been a growing problem.

“As devastating as COVID-19 is, formidable health consequences are still looming on the horizon,” said Element3 Health chairman and CEO David Norris. “Active, healthy older adults have been finding themselves socially isolated, physically inactive and alone. If we don’t do something now, a ‘second pandemic’ of heart disease, cancer and other loneliness and isolation-related illnesses will hit us in the years to come.”

The Los Angeles Department of Aging was drawn to the Initiative’s commitment to address social isolation and loneliness by creating engaging connections between older adults. The 1.2 million older adults in the region includes 20,000 retirees of the City of Los Angeles, who are part of the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System (LACERS).

“LACERS is looking forward to integrating this program into its retiree wellness program, LACERS Well​, to bring more opportunities of social engagement and connectedness to its retirees,​“ said Neil Guglielmo, LACERS General Manager.

Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Brigham Young University, whose research helped establish a definitive link between loneliness and declining health, said people who have strong social connections are as much as 50% less likely to die over a given period of time than those who have weaker social bonds.

“Interventions to tackle this health problem should be as paramount as smoking cessation, physical fitness and nutrition interventions,” she said.

In this current climate, those interventions are few and far between, which is why the End Loneliness Initiative is focused squarely on solutions that motivate older adults to join and participate.

As part of the End Loneliness Initiative, Element3 Health is marshalling resources to provide all older adults in the nation, starting with Los Angeles, free access to virtual social and activity clubs. These virtual clubs are designed to connect older adults based on their shared passions in activity clubs that meet virtually on a safe and easy-to-use platform. Virtual chess, embroidery, dance, tai chi and other clubs are helping older adults stay healthy and socially connected, while maintaining the physical distance necessary to preserve their health and the health of their peers.

“The urgency of the moment requires immediate action,” Norris said. “We couldn’t wait for someone else to do this, so we and our supporters are addressing this issue today. We applaud the City of Los Angeles for taking this proactive step with us.”

in Health
Related Posts
Health

Single-Use N95 Respirators Reused, UCLA Study Finds

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
Health, News

Ahead of Holiday Weekend Officials Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Hampered

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Education, Health

LAUSD to COVID-19 Test All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Health, News

County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5K Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Health, News, Video

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Health, News

Over Half 60 of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

Younger adults continue to make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases County health officials say. The Los Angeles County...
Health, News

Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...

Moonshadows in Malibu. Photo: Google Maps.
Health, News

Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases

July 22, 2020

Read more
July 22, 2020

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows By Sam Catanzaro A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge...
Health, News

Garcetti Warns Los Angeles on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Health, News

LA County Reports New High of Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Day

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
Health, News

County Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ever as New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...

Under a order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restaurants in Los Angeles County can only serve diners outdoors. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Health, News

Newsom Directs LA Restaurants to Close Indoor Dining

July 1, 2020

Read more
July 1, 2020

Earlier this week Los Angeles County’s public health director said that almost half of restaurants and bars were not following...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Health, News

County Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Count

June 30, 2020

Read more
June 30, 2020

One in every 140 people in the county has the virus and is infectious, say LA County health officials By...
Health, News

Newsom Directs LA County Bars to Close

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020

Countywide COVID-19 cases approaching 100,000 By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the closure of Los Angeles County...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR