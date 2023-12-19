Palisades Baseball Association’s Spring 2024 Evaluations Scheduled

Getty Images

The assessment process involves simple tasks such as fielding ground balls in the infield

The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA) has set evaluation dates for its Spring 2024 program. 

Assessments for 6-year-olds are scheduled for January 19, while evaluations for other age groups will take place on January 20th and 21st. Parents will receive assigned dates and times for their child’s evaluation in advance of the evaluation weekend.

Participation in the PPBA program mandates that all children undergo evaluation before team placement. The assessment process involves simple tasks such as fielding ground balls in the infield, catching fly balls in the outfield, and taking swings against a pitching machine. 

While the evaluations are brief, the duration of a child’s evaluation session depends on their starting time and the number of players in line.

It’s imperative for players to bring their baseball gloves, bats, wear a baseball hat, comfortable sports attire, and preferably sports cleats for the evaluations. 

This day provides the PPBA Board of Directors with insights into each player’s baseball skills and background, facilitating equitable team assignments.

A note to parents emphasizes the importance of ensuring that children arrive already warmed up, as there will be no available time or space for warm-ups at the park. 

Additionally, once a child completes their evaluation, parents are encouraged to vacate the park to avoid congestion, given the substantial number of participants expected over the evaluation weekend.For more information, go to https://www.ppba.net/Default.aspx?tabid=1419863.

in Uncategorized
