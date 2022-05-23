PPCC Letter on Potential Changes to Palisades Bus Stops

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops in Los Angeles, asking officials to allow the Palisades to retain the current look of bus benches and related street furniture in the community.

At their upcoming meeting this Thursday, the PPCC Board will hear from representatives of StreetsLA (the City’s Dept. of Street Services) to explain the proposed program to install new bus shelters and other street furniture in the City (the Sidewalk and Transit Amenities or “STAP” program) and what this may mean for Pacific Palisades.

The meeting will take on May 26 from

6:00pm – 7:30pm. Join the meeting via Zoom at

https://zoom.us/j/9146619026, Meeting ID: 914-661-9026.