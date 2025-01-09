Citizen Reports First Alleged Death in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

By Zach Armstrong

The Citizen App reported the alleged first death in the Palisades Fire, just as officials estimated that more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed after three days of the disastrous blaze.

According to a post on Citizen, human remains were found inside a home in Malibu, which if true, would mark the first fatality on L.A.’s Westside amid the fire’s carnage after five other deaths have been reported in fires happening across the county.

A representative with LAFD declined to comment on the matter, as such an incident would currently be under investigation.

Just before the report of the Malibu death, officials had announced that over 5,300 residences, businesses and other structures have perished in the ravenous Palisades Fire, which is now estimated to be at nearly 18,000 acres.

This is a developing story.

