Amazon Books Palisades Village Location Closing: Palisades Today – March 14th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pacific Palisades Baseball Association Event Successful 
* Amazon Books Palisades Village Location Closing
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Actor Sam Page Buys Brooke Shields’ Palisades House

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Sam Page and Cassidy Elliott buy home for $7.4 million By Dolores Quintana Hallmark Channel actor Sam Page has sold...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...
News, Transportation

PCH Lane Closures Coming for Pacific Palisades This Month

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Construction for the Malibu Branch Feeder Realignment project will begin on March 21. The project, which has been in the...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at a previous Brentwood Homeowners Association annual meeting. Photo: Courtesy Brentwood Homeowners Association.
News

Brentwood Homeowners Association Returns With in-Person Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Annual event returns Monday March 14 at University Synagogue By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Homeowners Association’s annual meeting will be...
Video

Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, News

Popular Palisades Restaurant Doing Lemoneade Stand to Support Ukraine

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Palisades Village’s The Draycott to host Sunday event  By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant will do a lemonade...
Food & Drink, Video

Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...

Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...
Video

Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
News, Video

Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR