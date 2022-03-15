Amazon Books Palisades Village Location Closing: Palisades Today – March 14th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line
March 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...
Actor Sam Page Buys Brooke Shields’ Palisades House
Sam Page and Cassidy Elliott buy home for $7.4 million By Dolores Quintana Hallmark Channel actor Sam Page has sold...
Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings
Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...
PCH Lane Closures Coming for Pacific Palisades This Month
Construction for the Malibu Branch Feeder Realignment project will begin on March 21. The project, which has been in the...
Brentwood Homeowners Association Returns With in-Person Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum
March 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Annual event returns Monday March 14 at University Synagogue By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Homeowners Association’s annual meeting will be...
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival
March 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...
Popular Palisades Restaurant Doing Lemoneade Stand to Support Ukraine
March 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades Village’s The Draycott to host Sunday event By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant will do a lemonade...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Slower Speed Limits Approved for Pacific Palisades
March 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...
Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief
March 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...
Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions
March 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...
Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu
March 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
