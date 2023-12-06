Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony Coming to Palisades

The Celebration Will Be Graced With Live Musical Performances

Join the festivities on the first night of Chanukah with Palisades Village’s cherished annual menorah lighting event on Dec. 7.

The celebration will be graced with live musical performances by the Palisades High School Band and Jason Mesches. Engaging activities for children, traditional Chanukah treats, and appearances by celebrity supporters will add to the joyous occasion, culminating in blessings led by Rabbi Zuche.

The event is co-hosted by the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades and will be held on Swarthmore Avenue.

Schedule of Family Activities & Pre-Show:

5:00 PM: Palisades High School Band

5:15 PM: Jason Mesches

6:00 PM: Ceremony

A delightful evening awaits as we mark the beginning of Chanukah with music, merriment, and the lighting of the menorah.