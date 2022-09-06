Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M
* Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Video Sponsored by Sarah Knauer
Architect William Hefner Designed Home Just Listed For $23.9M: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 6th 2022
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
September 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Meet Philanthropic Realtor Sarah Knauer of The Agency
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Sarah Knauer is a multifaceted real estate agent, teacher, designer, and philanthropist. Making each client feel like a friend. Learn...
Ben Affleck Sells Pacific Palisades Bachelor Estate In Three Weeks
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Actor And Director Listed The Home For Nearly $30 Million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck has more great news since,...
Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana The Cinema Foundation...
The Draycott Plans A New Menu And Brings New Chefs On Board
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...
Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...
Pacific Palisades Library’s Mysterious Book Club And Reading Programs Meet In September
Book Club For Teens And Adults, Reading Series for Children Are Scheduled By Dolores Quintana At The Pacific Palisades Library,...
Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun
Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...
Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village
August 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds*Vote Now For Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area And At-Large Elections*Local Restaurant Closes...
Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week
Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...
Learn How to Grow and Protect Your Wealth Through Legacy Planning
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn the basics of legacy planning in this video interview with Toby Mathis of Anderson Advisors..Learn more at Anderson Advisors.
Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council
August 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
