Art Museum Opens Photo Exhibit Honoring First Responders of LA Wildfires

A new photography exhibit opening this week at the Santa Monica Art Museum documents the aftermath of the recent Los Angeles wildfires, highlighting the efforts of first responders and the resilience of affected communities.

Titled A Tribute to First Responders & Community, the exhibit features images captured by Associated Press photojournalists during and after the fires. The free show runs through May 26 at the museum’s location on the Third Street Promenade.

The exhibition includes photographs of firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and volunteers working during the height of the crisis, as well as portraits of families and neighborhoods navigating the aftermath. Organizers say the exhibit aims to offer space for reflection and public acknowledgment of those who contributed to the emergency response.

Visitors are invited to view the collection, learn about recovery efforts, and leave messages for first responders and community members impacted by the fires.

The exhibit will open to the public on April 11, following an evening press preview and reception. General museum admission also includes access to A Day with David Bowie, a concurrent installation.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go toward fire relief initiatives, according to museum staff.

More information is available at santamonicaartmuseum.com.