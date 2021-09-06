Auditions for HVS Conservatory will be held this fall for February 2022 enrollment

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school for aspiring professional vocalists—located in Los

Angeles’ historic Garland Building.



HVS Conservatory seeks to fill a major gap in modern music education. There are a number of music schools across the East Coast that cater to classical techniques and musical theater performance, but none

dedicated to the modern solo vocalist. Singers interested in honing their skills in the competitive recording industry currently have no blueprint to success, nor opportunities for group mentorship and instruction.



HVS Conservatory aims to fill these gaps, and has partnered with a number of esteemed recording industry professionals to bring a world-class music education to the epicenter of the business—Los Angeles, CA.



HVS Conservatory students will be taught, mentored, and critiqued by a who’s-who of prominent music industry professionals dedicated to helping develop and nurture young voices. Utilising the preferred vocal

technique of luminaries like Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson, HVS Conservatory faculty will combine their cutting-edge technical knowledge with years of real-world experience in order to help young artists develop

both strength and savvy. Jeffrey Skouson is one of the industry’s preeminent vocal coaches and co-founder of The Institute for Vocal Advancement, and will be heading the vocal department. Skouson counts Imagine Dragons, The Killers, and Panic! At The Disco among his regular clientele. Director of

Performance Ron Harris is a renowned producer, coach, and A&R rep, who has helped shape the careers of stars like Fergie, Christina Aguilera, and Grammy-winning producer Trevorious (Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You).

“The modern music industry is a challenging business to navigate, HVS Conservatory will be the place to learn not only how to navigate it… but how to do so successfully.” Founder Adreana Gonzalez goes on, “It’s time Los Angeles gives as much in education to its rising leaders, as it does to the stage of entertainment and we’re so happy to

lead the way.”

HVS Conservatory was founded by Adreana Gonzalez—an esteemed and multitalented professional, who has spent the past two decades working with professional vocalists. She is a fixture of the Hollywood scene

and counts a wide range of industry insiders as friends and colleagues. She has worked with celebrities like Will Ferrell, Jessie Reyez, Graham Patrick Martin, Lexi Ainsworth, and many more. Now, she hopes to take

the knowledge and experience she gained both as a performer and teacher, and use it to help inform the futures of the world’s top vocal talents.

Visit the HVS Conservatory website for more information – hvsconservatory.com