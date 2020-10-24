Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered journey to beating breast cancer.
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars
October 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes
September 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
Are Voters Healthier Than Non-Voters?
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A new policy brief by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research shows that California adults who in are good health with...
Second Palisades Victim Identified in Fatal Plane Crash
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles coroner identifies Jill Young as second victim in September 11 Van Nuys plane crash By Sam Catanzaro The...
Newsom Orders Closure of Theaters, Churches and More
July 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...
Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Addresses Homeless Shelter
April 10, 2020 Palisades News
The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) on a temporary emergency homeless...
Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter Sunday
April 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
March 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...
Homeless Shelter Coming to Palisades
March 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Palisadian Julie Heldman Discusses Memoir
February 11, 2020 Staff Writer
Thu, Feb. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM The Friends of the Library speaker series will present long-time Palisadian Julie Heldman,...
Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
January 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...
SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes
January 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on...
Making School Year Longer to Account for Fire?
January 24, 2020 Staff Writer
Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees discusses extending calendar By Chad Winthrop Are fires a part of the normal...
Better Data to Prevent People From Becoming Homeless?
December 24, 2019 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...Read more