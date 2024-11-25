Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

Photo: California Department of Public Health

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and Sporadic Human Cases in California

The California Department of Public Health has issued a warning urging consumers to avoid drinking a specific batch of raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County after bird flu virus was detected in a retail sample. 

The affected batch, identified with lot code 20241109 and a “Best By” date of Nov. 27, 2024, is subject to a voluntary recall initiated at the state’s request. No illnesses linked to the batch have been reported.

The detection was confirmed by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory during routine testing of retail raw milk, later verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory. CDPH has directed retailers to remove the affected product from shelves, and consumers are advised to return any remaining milk to the place of purchase.

Health officials reiterated that pasteurized milk is safe to drink and emphasized the risks associated with raw milk, which is not treated with heat to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. The consumption of raw milk has been linked to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. Inhaling or consuming raw milk contaminated with bird flu virus may also lead to infection, with symptoms ranging from eye irritation to respiratory issues.

The recall follows increased testing of raw milk statewide due to the spread of bird flu in dairy herds and sporadic human cases in California. While no person-to-person transmission has been reported, 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu have been recorded in the state since October, primarily involving individuals with direct contact with infected dairy cows.

CDPH advises consumers to avoid raw milk products entirely, as pasteurization effectively eliminates harmful pathogens, including the bird flu virus.

