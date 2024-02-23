Blue Bus Seeks Input on How to Improve Service

Photo: Big Blue Bus

Through Brighter Blue, Big Blue Bus Aims to Develop a Strategic Plan for Implementing System Enhancements Over Five Years

Santa Monica is changing the Big Blue Bus system, collaborating with community partners to enhance accessibility and reliability of transportation. As part of the Brighter Blue service planning initiative, the city invites community input at two public workshops in March. 

Through Brighter Blue, Big Blue Bus aims to develop a strategic plan for implementing system enhancements over the next five years, considering factors such as the impact of COVID-19 on travel patterns, changes in the region and operating environment, and the ongoing transition to a zero-emission fleet.

Community members can provide feedback at two workshops, one virtual on Wednesday, March 6 (6-8 p.m.), and the other in-person on Thursday, March 7 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) at the Santa Monica Main Library.

To attend a workshop, registration is available at brighterbluebbb.com. Those unable to attend can contribute via an online survey at sur-vey.typeform.com/brighterblue. Accessible transportation options, including specific Big Blue Bus routes and parking details, are provided for community members attending the in-person workshop at the Santa Monica Main Library

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, Video

(Video) This Pianist Dazzles Venice Boardwalk

February 23, 2024

Read more
February 23, 2024

Visitors of Venice Boardwalk Can Check Out this Pianist @palisadesnews Check out this pianist on the Venice Boardwalk. #venicebeach #venice...

Photo: Bart Bartholomew
Hard, News

Violinist Hye-Jin Kim to Headline St. Matthew’s Music Guild Concert

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Kim Will Showcase Her Talent With Giancarlo Menotti’s Profoundly Lyrical Violin Concerto Renowned violinist Hye-Jin Kim takes center stage at...

Photo: Coffee Bean
Dining, News

Popular Coffee & Tea Franchise Opens Another Santa Monica Spot

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

The News Comes Four Months After the Announcement of Its Third Santa Monica Outpost By Zach Armstrong Coffee Bean &...

Photo: LAWFF
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culinary Bliss Awaits: Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival Debuts in Santa Monica

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Santa Monica Pier Welcomes the Inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival Santa Monica is set to become the birthplace...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Want to Be a Vendor at the Topanga Farmers Market? These Are the Requirements and Fees

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

The Market Is Open Every Friday From 9 a.m. To 1 p.m.. At the Topanga Community Center In the heart...

Photo: Amber Weekes
News, Upbeat

“Women in Jazz” Event at the Moss Theater to Benefit College Scholarship Program

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

The Scholarship Trains Students to be Ambassadors for Antiracist Learning and Teaching Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist Amber Weekes, an alumna...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat Beat

Portraiture Masterclass with Renowned Photographer Coming to Venice Beach

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Participants will explore the boardwalk alongside Alan, honing their creativity and engaging with the local community. Renowned photographer Alan Shapiro...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery Unveils “Give Us Our Flowers” Exhibition

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Philoche’s painting style incorporates vintage subjects to convey a tribute to the resilience of human spirit.  Bruce Lurie Gallery presents...

Photo: Arcane Space
Hard, News

“20’s/20s” Exhibit at ARCANE to Showcase Emerging Artists’ Work

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

The Featured Artists Were All in Their Twenties During the 2020s ARCANE Space is set to host an exhibition showcasing...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

A Sustainable “Air Taxi” Service Will Operate Out of West L.A.

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Based on Images and Videos, the Aircraft’s Design Mixes a Helicopter With an Airplane By Zach Armstrong Los Angeles is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Forum for Women Veterans to Be Held at American Legion Palisades

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

The Event Is Free and Doors Open at 10 a.m. By Zach Armstrong American Legion Palisades Post 283 will hold...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean can be seen from this Nearly $50M Palisadian Home

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

A movie theater, waterfall and infinity pool are among its amenities.  By Zach Armstrong A seven bedroom Palisadian estate with...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece Originally...

Photo: Sig-Alert.com
News

Pacific Coast Highway In Western Malibu Faces Nightly Closures Due to Erosion Until Further Notice

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

Caltrans Implements Emergency Measures to Address Ocean Side Shoulder Damage Starting on February 14, a full closure of Pacific Coast...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR