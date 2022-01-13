Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations

By Sam Catanzaro

Councilmember Mike Bonin was one of two members of the Los Angeles City Council to vote against enforcing anti-camping laws this week,  claiming that these rules “make us less safe  and make homelessness worse.” 

On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council voted to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations across the city, allowing enforcement at MacArthur Park, as well as 27 other locations in Councilman Gil Cedillo’s district, 22 locations in Councilman Joe Buscaino’s district and seven locations in Councilman Kevin de Leon’s district. 

The regulations went into effect September 3, 2021, prohibit sleeping, sitting, camping and blocking the public right of way within 500 feet of “sensitive” places, including schools, daycare centers, parks, public libraries and underpasses and within 1,000 feet of a facility opened after Jan. 1, 2018, that provides shelter, safe sleeping, safe parking or navigation centers for persons experiencing homelessness.

Under the ordinance, City Council must pass a resolution to establish a specific area for enforcement, posts signage stating the date that the ordinance will be enforced for an area. In addition, the law is intended to be complemented with street engagement, including offering shelter to people living in a designated area. 

The rules were initially approved by City Council over the summer with supporters citing the pressing need for action on the homelessness crisis. Opponents, however, claim it criminalizes homelessness at a time when Los Angeles doesn’t have sufficient shelter or housing for its unhoused population. Among the most vocal opponents of the ordinance is Councilmember Bonin, who represents much of the Westside, and Councilmember Nithya Raman On Wednesday, Bonin took to Twitter to speak out against the law. 

“Many people — including my political opponents — are demanding I support and implement laws that criminalize sitting and lying down in ever larger portions of our city. But these laws take us backwards, make us less safe, and make homelessness worse. Unhoused people are disproportionately the `victims’ of crime — and no official has the power (or desire) to prevent police from investigating criminal acts. But statutes like 41.18 criminalize not so much an act as the very `state’ of being unhoused,” Bonin wrote. 

Proponents of the law, however, say that people can relocate from enforcement zones to other areas of the city and that the ordinance intends to control the blight of encampments and keep them away from places with children and other “sensitive” locations.

in News
Related Posts
United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

Thomas H. Peters, former Los Angeles City Attorney’s Official in charge of civil litigation faces up to 20 years in...

Photo: thesewchateau.com.
News

Palisades Village Shop Sew Chateau is Closing

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Shop closing after five year run By Dolores Quintana After five years, Sew Chateau is saying so long to the...

The mountain lion identified as P-81 was captured in early 2020. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

Local Mountain Lions Show First Reproductive Effects of Inbreeding

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

“It’s quite severe,” says the lead researcher in UCLA study  By Sam Catanzaro UCLA scientists tracking two local mountain lion...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Matt Wollman sells estate  By Dolores Quintana A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million.  Matt...
News

Drop in Santa Monica Mountains Monarch Butterfly Numbers ‘Deeply Concerning’

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana There are 18 critically endangered species of butterflies and moths in the state of California and the...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
News, Video

Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
News

Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom There’s less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR