Brunch Coming to Palisades Mexican Restaurant

The Restaurant Is Inspired by the “ the Spirit and Essence of Baja, California”

By Zach Armstrong

Prima Cantina, a Mexican restaurant located at 5246 Sunset Blvd, is now serving brunch.

Brunch at the Palisades Village-adjacent space will take place on Sundays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inspired by the “ the spirit and essence of Baja, California”, menu items for Prima Cantina include the Baja Rice Bowl, Single Grilled Pescado Taco, Single Chicken a la Parrilla Taco and the Grilled Branzino.

For more information on the restaurant, go to https://www.primacantina.com/.