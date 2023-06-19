California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.

By Dolores Quintana

The yearly update of California’s Income limits has been officially released as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. California’s 58 counties see updates to income limits and median household income figures. These figures play a crucial role in determining eligibility for various programs based on household income, particularly in the affordable housing sector.

Significant variations in income limits can be observed on a county-by-county basis, even within Southern California. Here are some of the local figures for 2023, reflecting a notable increase since last year. In Los Angeles County, the median income for a four-person household rose from $80,000 in 2021 to $91,000 in 2022 and further climbed to $98,200 in the current year. Similarly, Orange County saw an increase from $106,700 to $119,000 over the same period.

The upward trend in figures continues, with gradual increases observed year after year.

LA County Household Income Chart

L.A. County’s median income rose from $91,000 in 2022 to $98,200 in 2023, surpassing the $80,000 mark from 2021. The “Acutely Low Income” category, unique to California through the adoption of AB 1043 in 2021, corresponds to 15 percent of the county’s median income level and is determined by the HCD (California Department of Housing and Community Development).

The “Moderate Income” category, encompassing households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income level, is also set by the HCD. On the other hand, the remaining categories, including low, very low, and extremely low-income levels, are established using the methodology developed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The methodology employed for L.A. County can yield interesting results, as the low-income limit continues to slightly exceed the area median income level, maintaining a unique dynamic in the region.

As these income limits and median household income figures evolve, they will continue to shape the eligibility criteria for various programs and initiatives aimed at addressing housing affordability in California. For more information, go here.