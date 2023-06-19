California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

Photo : Getty Photos

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs. 

By Dolores Quintana

The yearly update of California’s Income limits has been officially released as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. California’s 58 counties see updates to income limits and median household income figures. These figures play a crucial role in determining eligibility for various programs based on household income, particularly in the affordable housing sector.

Significant variations in income limits can be observed on a county-by-county basis, even within Southern California. Here are some of the local figures for 2023, reflecting a notable increase since last year. In Los Angeles County, the median income for a four-person household rose from $80,000 in 2021 to $91,000 in 2022 and further climbed to $98,200 in the current year. Similarly, Orange County saw an increase from $106,700 to $119,000 over the same period.

The upward trend in figures continues, with gradual increases observed year after year.

LA County Household Income Chart

L.A. County’s median income rose from $91,000 in 2022 to $98,200 in 2023, surpassing the $80,000 mark from 2021. The “Acutely Low Income” category, unique to California through the adoption of AB 1043 in 2021, corresponds to 15 percent of the county’s median income level and is determined by the HCD (California Department of Housing and Community Development). 

The “Moderate Income” category, encompassing households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income level, is also set by the HCD. On the other hand, the remaining categories, including low, very low, and extremely low-income levels, are established using the methodology developed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The methodology employed for L.A. County can yield interesting results, as the low-income limit continues to slightly exceed the area median income level, maintaining a unique dynamic in the region.

As these income limits and median household income figures evolve, they will continue to shape the eligibility criteria for various programs and initiatives aimed at addressing housing affordability in California. For more information, go here.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood...
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Has the Palisades Village Been a Good Thing for Pacific Palisades?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on the Impact of Palisades Village. Create your own user feedback survey

Photo: Instagram: @ser_eybrin
News, Real Estate

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was...
Hard news, News

(Video) Luxury French Clothing Brand Opening Store in Palisades

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Saint Laurent specialized in haute couture, leather accessories and more. @palisadesnews Saint Laurent to soon open its Pacific Palisades store...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

How Polluted Are the Waters at Will Rogers State Beach?

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Some Areas Got a Failing Grade, While Others Got an A+ in a New Report By Zach Armstrong Waters surrounding...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Task Force Says Man Who Exposed Himself Left the Palisades Area

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

LAPD Said They Did Not Receive Reports on the Incident By Zach Armstrong When asked about a recently reported incident...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await Embark on a wine tasting experience...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ATAM Holding Culinary Camp for Kids

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Participants Will Cook and Savor at Least Two Plates a Day The Academy of Technology, Art and Music will hold...

Photo: Instagram: @deliziosocinque
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What’s on the Menu at Delizioso Cinque?

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Paninis, Pizza, Soups, Salads and Gelato Is Served By Zach Armstrong Delizioso Cinque opened in Pacific Palisades this year inside...
News

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...
News

Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style.  Charter off the...
News

A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust. ...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR