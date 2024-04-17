Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI), holographic augmented reality (AR) design, coding, robotics, 2D and 3D game design and animation, interactive storytelling and more at Camp Integem. 

During these weekly camps, students ages 5-18 learn how to transform their dreams into reality and step into their creations as they blend the physical and digital realms in exciting, innovative ways at Camp Integem. 

Camp Integem has three directions for campers to choose from: coding, game design and STEM; AI & robotics engineering; and Art & Animation. The camp hosts weekly sessions and allow students to learn at their own pace, from beginner to advanced, all are invited to explore and create. 

“Our unique advantage lies in our specialized focus on AI and AR, the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future. AI makes their creations intelligent, while AR brings designs and art to life in a vivid, interactive way, allowing users to teleport into their own magical, interactive worlds. We start with hands-on projects to build a foundation, then encourage students to unleash their creativity by designing their own projects. Additionally, we offer small class sizes, with eight students per teacher, to ensure each student receives personalized attention and progresses at their own pace.” said Jane Lean, media relations for the Camp.  

The possibilities of what students can create at Camp Integem are endless, from art to intelligent AI robotics, demonstrating the limitless potential of their creativity. Whether embarking on interstellar journeys to Mars, traversing time to encounter dinosaurs, diving into enchanting game worlds, or animating their creations with the magic of AI and AR, these experiences do more than entertain. They ignite a passion for innovation and creativity, inspiring students to leverage technology for positive change.

Jane Lean, discussing the camp’s approach, said, “Our focus is on enabling students to produce tangible, hands-on creations, from AI-driven robotics to interactive art, which they are proud to demo and share. Immersed in an environment where learning is seamlessly intertwined with fun and problem-solving, students often don’t perceive their activities as educational, despite acquiring significant knowledge. Witnessing their ability to express complex ideas in unique realms they’ve engineered offers them an unparalleled sense of satisfaction and achievement.”

To enroll your student in Camp Integem this summer, visit https://camp.integem.com.

