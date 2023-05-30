Car Crashes Into Palisades Home

Choppers Were Heard Overhead With Police and EMS Arriving on Scene.

By Zach Armstrong

A car crashed into a home in Pacific Palisades last week on the 300 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to a local who posted on the social media group “Santa Monicans Against Crime”, choppers were heard overhead in the area with police and EMS arriving on the scene. The person also stated the car was completely inside the structure. The car also went down the side of a cliff, according to initial reports from CBS.

An LAPD spokesperson was not able to immediately respond to Palisades News on any updated information on the incident.