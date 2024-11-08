“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall

The critically acclaimed one-woman play Caterpillar Soup will return to the Santa Monica Playhouse this November for a series of special performances commemorating its 20th anniversary.

Written and performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the autobiographical production explores her journey after a life-changing fall left her paralyzed, weaving humor and heartfelt storytelling into a narrative that celebrates resilience, love, and transformation.

The play will be performed on Nov. 21 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Each show will be followed by a Q&A session with Strelkoff and a special guest.

Tickets are available for $50 (main floor) and $40 (balcony), with limited seats remaining. For those unable to attend in person, a streaming on-demand option is available for $25.



The Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 4th Street. For more information, go to https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/calendar-of-events.html.