Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

Photo: Official

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla

Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa Monica Beach with a lineup of festive dining and family-friendly activities by the ocean. From brunch with Santa to Mediterranean-inspired Christmas and New Year’s dinners, the luxury resort offers memorable ways to mark the season.

Brunch with Santa – Sundays, December 8, 15, and 22 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Join Santa Claus at Orla, Regent Santa Monica Beach’s premier dining venue, for a family-style brunch with breathtaking ocean views. Guests will be welcomed with a champagne cocktail before enjoying a two-course brunch featuring shared starters and à la carte main courses. Caviar and shellfish upgrades are available for an extra indulgence. Main offerings include Crab Cake Benedict made with jumbo lump crab and black lime hollandaise, Farm Egg Shakshuka made with spicy tomato and pepper stew and crunchy shallot (GF), and Roasted Lemon Chicken with lemon potatoes, chilies, feta, and mint (GF). 

You can view the full menu and make a reservation here.

Children will take home festive reindeer antlers and a keepsake photo with Santa, while families can enjoy a special performance by the Rockettes, including an interactive dance routine.

  • Cost: $95 for adults, $55 for children ages 3-10
  • Parking: 3-hour valet validation for $18

Christmas Day Dinner – Wednesday, December 25 | 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Orla will host a Christmas Day prix fixe dinner designed by renowned Chef Michael Mina. The menu relies on seasonal produce to create a sophisticated holiday meal while you can view the hotel’s sweeping ocean views. Each meal comes with Orla’s signature bread service and diners can choose between seafood, soup, or salad starters. 

The dinner has six main course selections including a prime 8oz filet mignon with crispy onion ring and black garlic vinaigrette, tomato-ginger salmon with saffron couscous, dill yogurt, and blistered cherry tomatoes or a chateau of butternut squash cippolini with onion labneh, and a pistachio sour orange vinaigrette. The dinner has the deluxe option of royal caviar fateer (petrossian daurenki caviar, ashta cream, and chives and dill)  or black truffle Hilopitas with kefalograviera cheese, chives, and garlic breadcrumbs.

When you are ready for dessert, select Buche de Noel or The Lemon, an olive oil lemon cake. You can view the full menu here and reserve your meal at Seven Rooms

  • Cost: $125 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-10
  • Parking: 3-hour valet validation for $18

Chef Michael Mina, originally from Cairo, Egypt, and raised in Ellensburg, Washington, embarked on his culinary journey at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. During his studies, he honed his skills in Chef Charlie Palmer’s kitchen at Aureole in New York City. His career ascended quickly when he partnered with Chef George Morrone to conceptualize and launch the renowned seafood restaurant AQUA in San Francisco in 1991. Despite a challenging start due to a major earthquake, Chef Mina thrived as AQUA’s executive chef from 1993 to 2002, earning accolades such as Rising Star Chef of the Year (1997) and Best Chef: California (2002) by the James Beard Foundation.

