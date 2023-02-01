Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Palisades Restaurant With Three-Course Dinner With Wine and Cocktail Pairings

Photo: Instagram (@the_draycott).

The Draycott putting on special evening for Valentine’s Day 

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades is offering a very special Valentine’s Day dinner at their restaurant as announced on their Instagram page. The post says, “Love is in the air…and in our glasses. Join us for Valentine’s Day this year at The Draycott and enjoy a special three-course dinner with optional wine and cocktail pairings. Cheers.”

The highlights of this special menu are the tuna tartare with avocado, red onion, jalapeño, and root vegetable chips, the black cod with miso, fennel, lime and the short rib with crispy polenta, and red wine jus. The dessert is vanilla panna cotta with crispy almond tuille, raspberry and rose sauce. The Draycott’s dishes are so tasty and the atmosphere of the restaurant is naturally romantic, so we see this as a lovely way to celebrate your Valentine’s Day. 

You can check out the full menu here and the menu is priced at $125 per person plus $50 for optional wine pairings. The restaurant recommends reservations for all guests who would like to dine on the evening of 2/14. A limited number of tables will be available for walk-ins due to the Valentine’s Day dinner event.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Battle Over Proposed Changes to California’s Fast-Food Law Goes to Public Vote

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...
News, Upbeat Beat

Apply for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grants and Make a Difference The Community!

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Applications due February 28, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in your community with the help of...
News, Upbeat Beat

Discover the Magic of Moses Sparks’ Tree Portraits in the Santa Monica Mountains

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

The exhibition and sale run from February 1st – 26th at the King Gillette Ranch Visitor Center  Internationally-acclaimed wildlife photographer,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Girl Scouts Return to LA With Delicious New Cookie!

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup Girl...
News, Upbeat Beat

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal...
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Focuses on Homelessness, Sustainability, and Infrastructure with Leadership Appointments

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

LAPD: TikTok is Contributing to Increase in Car Thefts

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Rape, Burglary, Auto Theft

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Pacific Palisades crime update January 26, 2023  Among recent Pacific Palisades crime incldue a rape, hot prowl burglary and grand...

Photo: Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography.
News, Real Estate

1980s Marshall Lewis Property Lists at $7.5 Million in Rustic Canyon

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

Property checks in at over 5,000 square feet featuring five bedrooms By Dolores Quintana A home designed by fine artist...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

Sprawling 260-Acre Bel Air Estate Up for Sale

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...
News

Massive Raw Sewage Contamination Prompts Beach Closures in L.A. County

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
News, Video

UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher levels of microplastics than other areas in urban parks

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @palisadesnews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....

Smoked beef carpaccio, fennel and fronds, caperberries, Parmigiano, oil and lemon from Cinque Terre West. Photo: Facebook (@CinqueTerre West Osteria).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Launches New Seasonal Menu and Deli

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

Changes underway at Cinque Terre West By Dolores Quintana Cinque Terre West has launched its winter menu, which includes dishes...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shuts Down Pico Location

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR