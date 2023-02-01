Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Palisades Restaurant With Three-Course Dinner With Wine and Cocktail Pairings

The Draycott putting on special evening for Valentine’s Day

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades is offering a very special Valentine’s Day dinner at their restaurant as announced on their Instagram page. The post says, “Love is in the air…and in our glasses. Join us for Valentine’s Day this year at The Draycott and enjoy a special three-course dinner with optional wine and cocktail pairings. Cheers.”

The highlights of this special menu are the tuna tartare with avocado, red onion, jalapeño, and root vegetable chips, the black cod with miso, fennel, lime and the short rib with crispy polenta, and red wine jus. The dessert is vanilla panna cotta with crispy almond tuille, raspberry and rose sauce. The Draycott’s dishes are so tasty and the atmosphere of the restaurant is naturally romantic, so we see this as a lovely way to celebrate your Valentine’s Day.

You can check out the full menu here and the menu is priced at $125 per person plus $50 for optional wine pairings. The restaurant recommends reservations for all guests who would like to dine on the evening of 2/14. A limited number of tables will be available for walk-ins due to the Valentine’s Day dinner event.