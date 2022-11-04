Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home

$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property

By Dolores Quintana

Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer of About A Boy, has purchased a new residence in Pacific Palisades in one of its most exclusive neighborhoods as reported by The Dirt.com. According to public records, Weitz dropped $7.7 million in the Alphabet Streets area of the Palisades.

The home is brand new, built last year, and is not visible from the street due to a landscaped front yard and the two-car garage that is attached to the home itself. The mansion has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in an impressive structure with dark brown wood exteriors on three levels. Inside the home you can find features like blonde hardwood floors mixed with tile floors and walls and ceilings with decorative accents. The home has an open floor plan with shelving built into the walls in the living room that comes with a fireplace. You can bet that the home also has a gourmet kitchen with a dining room and family room on either side. The cabinets in the kitchen are custom-made and furnished with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, a breakfast nook and an eat-in island with a quartz countertop. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors lead out to a wood deck with a patio and fire pit.

On the top level, after ascending the floating staircase, you can find three bedrooms, an ensuite, with a master bedroom with a wood-beam ceiling, a private balcony and spa style bathroom with two vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower. On the lower level, there is a screening room with a wet bar and office and studio space.