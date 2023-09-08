Circuit Building and Coding Class for Teenagers Coming to Palisades

Students Will Build Circuits Using Breadboards, Batteries, LEDs, Switches, and Other Electronic Components

Arduino, a potent microcontroller, holds the potential to be programmed for the control of everything—from small LEDs to substantial motors. This three-hour course, taking place Sept. 10 at Forge Makerspace at 869 Vía De La Paz, teaches how to build such a device, along with delving into the rudimentary principles of electrical engineering, including voltage, current, resistance, power, and energy.

As students embark on this educational journey, they will build circuits utilizing breadboards, batteries, LEDs, switches, and an assortment of other electronic components. Subsequently, participants will be introduced to elementary Arduino programming and will embark on constructing circuits that interact with or are under the control of their Arduino units. The final hour of this class presents a challenge for students: designing a custom circuit and crafting their own Arduino code to successfully overcome this challenge.

This class is designed for middle and high school students aged 11 to 18, including incoming middle school students. Every student must bring a laptop equipped with the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) pre-installedTo partake in this class, it is imperative to register by completing the form here:https://www.forgemakerspace.com/classes/intro-to-circuits-and-arduino.