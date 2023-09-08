Circuit Building and Coding Class for Teenagers Coming to Palisades

Photo: Getty Images

Students Will Build Circuits Using Breadboards, Batteries, LEDs, Switches, and Other Electronic Components

Arduino, a potent microcontroller, holds the potential to be programmed for the control of everything—from small LEDs to substantial motors. This three-hour course, taking place Sept. 10 at Forge Makerspace at 869 Vía De La Paz, teaches how to build such a device, along with delving into the rudimentary principles of electrical engineering, including voltage, current, resistance, power, and energy. 

As students embark on this educational journey, they will build circuits utilizing breadboards, batteries, LEDs, switches, and an assortment of other electronic components. Subsequently, participants will be introduced to elementary Arduino programming and will embark on constructing circuits that interact with or are under the control of their Arduino units. The final hour of this class presents a challenge for students: designing a custom circuit and crafting their own Arduino code to successfully overcome this challenge.

This class is designed for middle and high school students aged 11 to 18, including incoming middle school students. Every student must bring a laptop equipped with the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) pre-installedTo partake in this class, it is imperative to register by completing the form here:https://www.forgemakerspace.com/classes/intro-to-circuits-and-arduino.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices By Zach Armstrong “Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential...

Photo: Instagram: @thegarybusey
Hard, News

Actor Accused of Hit-and-Run Incident in Malibu

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

The Lethal Weapon Actor Is Alleged to Have Collided His Blue Volvo With Another Vehicle Actor Gary Busey, who already...

Photo: Instagram: @juanitang
Dining, News

This Is Who Will Design the Gladstones Restaurant Replacement

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

The Award-Winning Architect Is Behind Projects Such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall By Zach Armstrong Sometime in 2024, famous...

Photo: Instagram: @edo_bites
Dining, News

Here’s What’s for Dessert at the Health-Centric edo bites

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

edo bites Is the Creation of Edoardo Baldi of Baldi Ristorante By Zach Armstrong edo bites, a creation of chef...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Instagram: @prince_harry-officialfanpage_
News, Real Estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Murkle Reportedly Eyeing Malibu Property

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

The Couple Have Made Neighbors Complain Over Swarms of Photographers and Helicopters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly...

Photo: Google Earth
News

September Comes To The Brentwood Library, Palisades Library Closed Until September 15

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Brentwood Will Host A Concert on September 23 With Miss Kym By Dolores Quintana As the Brentwood Library steps into...

Photo: Instagram: @courttheatre
Hard, News

Getty Villa Hosting Gospel Recreation of Greek Mythology

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Adaptation of the 2,400-Year-Old-Play Will Blend Black Spiritual Performance By Zach Armstrong A musical theater event at Getty Villa’s Outdoor...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Authorities Investigate Malibu Beach Death

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

The Victim is Described as a Devoted New Father to a 3-Month-Old Son and Involved in a Domestic Violence Dispute...
News

Talon Smith To Deliver a Highly Anticipated Stellar Performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7. Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Talon Smith will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Coffee Lovers Run” to Take Place at Will Rogers Beach

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

It Is a Small, Private Group Run Through a Beautiful Route By Zach Armstrong Coming to Will Rogers Beach, a...

Photo: SMMUSD
Hard, News

Former Palisades Charter Assistant Principal Becomes Head of Roosevelt Elementary

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

She Joins SMMUSD With a Background Spanning Over 14 Years in Education Dr. Amy Onyendu joins the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Bridge Replacement Project Commencing in October

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

The Primary Objective Is to Facilitate Migration of the Endangered Steelhead Trout Construction work on the Caltrans Solstice Bridge Replacement...

Photo: Instagram: @dukesmalibu
Dining, News

What’s For Dinner at Duke’s Malibu?

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

These are the Dinner Options at the High-End Dining Spot By Zach Armstrong Duke’s Malibu serves Hawaiian-influenced cuisine while being...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Pet Owners Can Get Ice Cream Gift Cards at Sweet Rose

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

The Event Is Part of Labor Day Weekend Celebrations Embrace the spirit of Labor Weekend with an event for both...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR