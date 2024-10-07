Community Meeting Set to Discuss Palisades Dog Park Plans

Community Support for the Park Dates Back to 2014, When Nearly 3,500 Residents Signed a Petition

On Monday, October 21, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, in collaboration with Council District 11, will host a community meeting to discuss the upcoming Pacific Palisades Dog Park. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palisades Branch Library Community Room.

“After years of community advocacy, we’ve worked hard to secure funding for this long-time community priority, and we’re excited to see the project move forward,” said Councilwoman Traci Park in a notice promoting the meeting.

The proposed dog park, located in Temescal Canyon Park, is set to include new fencing, a concrete travel path, synthetic surfacing, security lighting, a hydration station, and dog agility equipment. The project follows the L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners’ vote nearly nine months ago to apply for a $1.5 million grant for the park’s development.

Community support for the park dates back to 2014, when nearly 3,500 residents signed a petition advocating for an off-leash dog park. In recent years, the city allocated $765,000 toward the project, helping to push the initiative forward.

The October 21 meeting will provide updates and gather input from the public as the project progresses.



You can RSVP for the meeting here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdC195H2rO3iyNdoBSd8vjYCuhFBJHsolA3nMLr8a73cqIMmw/viewform.