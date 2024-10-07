Community Meeting Set to Discuss Palisades Dog Park Plans

Photo: Getty

Community Support for the Park Dates Back to 2014, When Nearly 3,500 Residents Signed a Petition

On Monday, October 21, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, in collaboration with Council District 11, will host a community meeting to discuss the upcoming Pacific Palisades Dog Park. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palisades Branch Library Community Room.

“After years of community advocacy, we’ve worked hard to secure funding for this long-time community priority, and we’re excited to see the project move forward,” said Councilwoman Traci Park in a notice promoting the meeting.

The proposed dog park, located in Temescal Canyon Park, is set to include new fencing, a concrete travel path, synthetic surfacing, security lighting, a hydration station, and dog agility equipment. The project follows the L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners’ vote nearly nine months ago to apply for a $1.5 million grant for the park’s development.

Community support for the park dates back to 2014, when nearly 3,500 residents signed a petition advocating for an off-leash dog park. In recent years, the city allocated $765,000 toward the project, helping to push the initiative forward. 

The October 21 meeting will provide updates and gather input from the public as the project progresses.

You can RSVP for the meeting here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdC195H2rO3iyNdoBSd8vjYCuhFBJHsolA3nMLr8a73cqIMmw/viewform.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @palisadesnews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...
News

Los Angeles Groups to Host Commemorations To Mark First Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Events Include Speakers, Installations, and Reflections on the Ongoing Conflict Several groups will commemorate the first anniversary of the...
Hard, News

Fundraising Effort Seeks to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

The Restoration Aims to Not Only Preserve the Artwork but Also Use It as a Teaching Tool to Inspire Future...

Photo: Sam Cataranzo
News

Santa Monica Police Officer Attacked in Unprovoked Knife Assault Outside Police Station

October 6, 2024

Read more
October 6, 2024

Mayor Calls for Urgent Action on Public Safety in Social Media Statement One of the Santa Monica Police Department’s (SMPD)...
Hard, News

Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Santa Monica Garage

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

The Victim Was Able to Step Back and Avoid Being Stabbed A man was arrested for assault with a deadly...
News, Video

(Video) Center For Early Education Combines a Nurturing Environment With Addressing Children’s’ Needs

October 4, 2024

Read more
October 4, 2024

For More Info, Go to centerforearlyeducation.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to centerforearlyeduducation.org #santamonica #losangeles #california #education #earlychildhoodeducation #childhood #losangeles...
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

This Weekend: Oktoberfest Celebration Set for Brennan’s Pub

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

The Festivities Will Kick off With Live Wrestling on the Turf, Alongside a Selection of Oktoberfest Beer Brennan’s Pub is...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) Movie Theater Shutters on 3rd Street Promenade

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Space Occupied Various Movie Theaters For The Past 90 Years @palisadesnews Various theaters occupied the space for 90 years...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Vittorio Ristorante to Celebrate 40 Years with Throwback Prices

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

The Family-Owned Restaurant Will Host a “Throwback to 1984” Event Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria, a beloved staple in Pacific Palisades...
News, Upbeat

Regional Burning Man Event Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Venice Afterburn Will Feature a Variety of Interactive Art Installations, Theme Camps, and Performances The Venice Afterburn, an official Burning...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR