Community Wellness Day Coming to Simon Meadow Park

By Zach Armstrong

YMCA and the Malibu Palisades Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Community Health & Wellness Day” on August 26 at Simon Meadow Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities include arts and crafts, face painting, games, karate, drumboxing, live performances, gymnastics, dance studio, activity booths and more. Participating vendors include councilwoman Traci Park, Skin Five by AVA MD, JustFoodForDogs, Habits of Waste, Be Still Tea and more. Food will be provided by Sure Good and Pickles & Peas.

For more information, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/ymca-community-health-wellness-fair-14011.