Cookie Tasting Event Aims to Help Pets in Need

The Event Will Feature Over 50 Bakers Offering A Variety Of Homemade Cookies For Participants To Enjoy.

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club is set to host BakeCamp. Attendees can look forward to a range of exciting activities and opportunities to indulge in their love for cookies. The event will feature over 50 bakers offering a variety of homemade cookies for participants to enjoy. In addition to savoring the tasty treats, attendees will have the chance to take home a carefully curated gift bag filled with delightful goodies.

BakeCamp presents a unique occasion for like-minded cookie enthusiasts to connect with one another, fostering a sense of community among attendees. Furthermore, the event provides an opportunity to meet both professional and amateur bakers responsible for each cookie recipe. Notably, one exceptional baker will be crowned the esteemed title of “L.A. Favorite Cookie Baker.” This gathering of cookie aficionados also serves a greater purpose, as proceeds from the event will be donated to support animal charities.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of PAW WORKS puppies. Moreover, participants will have the chance to cherish the event’s recipes for years to come with a commemorative BakeCamp community cookbook.

The primary aim of BakeCamp is to raise funds for PAW WORKS, a notable Southern California nonprofit animal rescue organization. The charity is dedicated to collaborating with local county and city shelters to provide abandoned animals with a second chance at life. Over the course of eight years, PAW WORKS says it has successfully rescued and placed more than 12,500 abandoned dogs and cats into loving homes. With the 2023 edition of BakeCamp, organizers aspire to raise $15,000 to support this worthy cause.

BakeCamp offers three distinct tastings for attendees to choose from. Tasting A will take place from 10 am to 12 pm, Tasting B from 1 pm to 3 pm, and Tasting C from 4 pm to 6 pm. The first weekend will be held on Saturday, October 7th, in Hollywood, followed by the Pacific Palisades event on Saturday, October 14th (Weekend 2), and concluding with the San Fernando Valley event on Sunday, October 22nd.