Councilwoman Visits Paradise to Learn Rebuilding Strategies for Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park traveled to Paradise, California, on Thursday to study the town’s rebuilding efforts following the devastating 2018 Camp Fire, seeking insights to aid Pacific Palisades’ wildfire recovery.

Park met with Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder, former Mayor Greg Bolin, and other local leaders to discuss policies, challenges, and best practices that could inform Los Angeles’ approach to reconstruction. The visit included a driving tour of Paradise’s ongoing rebuilding efforts and a roundtable discussion at Paradise Town Hall with public works officials, community development leaders, and business representatives.

“Paradise has been through the unimaginable, and their recovery efforts offer valuable insight into what works and what doesn’t when it comes to rebuilding a community after a devastating wildfire,” Park said. “This visit is about learning firsthand from those who have navigated this process so that we can apply those lessons to help Pacific Palisades recover as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible.”

The Pacific Palisades community continues to deal with the aftermath of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which burned nearly 40,000 acres. With debris removal efforts still underway, Park has prioritized streamlining the recovery process, fast-tracking permits, and eliminating bureaucratic obstacles.

According to ABC7, Park’s discussions in Paradise touched on evacuation challenges, infrastructure improvements, and coordination between local, state, and federal agencies. She emphasized the need for a more transparent and effective rebuilding process in Los Angeles, noting that “we have no choice but to learn from what happened.”

Paradise’s leaders expressed optimism about recovery efforts, with Crowder encouraging Los Angeles residents to stay hopeful. “There is hope, it’s not an easy path, but it’s a well-worth-it path,” he said. “Look at us and say, ‘It can be done, and we will do it.’”