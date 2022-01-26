VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
.
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
January 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!
January 26, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Updating Palisades’ Residential Zoning Rules and Baseline Mansionization Ordinance?
January 21, 2022 Staff Writer
PPCC discusses outdated residential zoning rules and baseline mansionization ordinance By Dolores Quintana Should there be changes made to rules...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Palisades-Area Crash
January 21, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
No injuries reported in Friday incident By Sam Catanzaro Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Palisades...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades
January 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar now open in highlands By Dolores Quintana A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
