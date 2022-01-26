Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
.
Brought to you by IDI clothing.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...

Photo: Courtesy Eclipse School.
Education, Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

By Susan Payne Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel

January 25, 2022

Read more
January 25, 2022

After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
News, Video

Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Updating Palisades’ Residential Zoning Rules and Baseline Mansionization Ordinance?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

PPCC discusses outdated residential zoning rules and baseline mansionization ordinance By Dolores Quintana Should there be changes made to rules...

Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Palisades-Area Crash

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

No injuries reported in Friday incident By Sam Catanzaro Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Palisades...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining, News

New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar now open in highlands By Dolores Quintana A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR