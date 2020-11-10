Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building
* George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey In District Attorney Race
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Message From Malibu Mayor on 2-Year Anniversary of the Woolsey Fire
November 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The following is a November 9 message from Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson on the two-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Temporary waiver allows licenses for drivers 70 and older to be renewed without an office visit By Staff Writer Sacramento-Californians...
Palisades-Area Police Address Election Saftey Today
The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom of the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau about security in...
Fire Breaks Out at Temescal
Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall By Kerry Slater A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon...
