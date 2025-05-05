Dolphin and Sea Lion Deaths on Venice and Santa Monica Beaches Linked to Harmful Algae Bloom

While algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred, this particular bloom has reportedly impacted more animals than in recent times

A rise in dead and dying dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Santa Monica and Venice is being linked to a harmful algal bloom producing a potent neurotoxin, prompting public warnings from marine wildlife organizations and increased concern from rescue agencies.

On April 23, at least four dead dolphins were found on Venice Beach, just days after another was discovered in Santa Monica, according to a video published by local outlet Santa Monica Closeup on April 24. The pattern, which has emerged over recent weeks, is believed to stem from an outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a condition caused by ingesting algae-contaminated fish like sardines and anchovies.

Heal the Bay, a nonprofit focused on coastal health, explained on Instagram that while serious and harmful algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred for the past few years, this particular bloom has impacted more animals than in recent times, including sea lions, seals, and dolphins. They note that the severity of this outbreak has led to a noticeable increase in affected wildlife appearing on beaches (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025).

In response, Heal the Bay issued a public advisory on Instagram warning that these strandings are not accidental but are the result of serious illness or death. “Pushing dolphins or whales back into the ocean causes more harm, as they often drown,” the organization said. “Though heartbreaking, it’s crucial to give them space and dignity” (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025). They also emphasized the importance of caution, stating that visitors to the beach may encounter wildlife affected by domoic acid poisoning and should avoid approaching any animals that appear sick, injured, or deceased. Heal the Bay underscored that it is always illegal to approach a marine mammal due to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Rescue groups including the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) report they have been inundated with calls about stranded or deceased animals. The MMCC urges the public to report live strandings to their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-399-4253. Dead marine mammals in Los Angeles County can be reported to the California Wildlife Center at 949-276-2237. For strandings in Malibu, NOAA’s hotline is 866-767-6114 (Heal the Bay Instagram post, May 2025).