Ed Begley, Jr. Special Guest at Palisades Earth Day Celebration

Actor and environmental activist to take part in April 20 event

By Sam Catanzaro

Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley, Jr. will be the special guest at the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club and Resilient Palisades’ earth day celebration.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. This event is free — please RSVP at www.palidems.org

The event is intended to inspire participants to cultivate gas-free gardens, become mindful of food waste, imagine a solar microgrid, reduce single use plastics, plant native gardens and much more.

“As environmental issues become more pressing, there are two possible responses: forget it and hope that government and corporations will figure it out, or take action yourself,” organizers say. “In the ‘take action yourself’ camp, a few individuals are leading the way. One such person in California is Ed Begley, Jr.”

Turning up at Hollywood events on his bicycle, Begley, Jr. has been considered an environmental leader in the Hollywood community for many years. He serves on the boards of The Coalition For Clean Air, The Thoreau Institute, and the advisory board of the Union Of Concerned Scientists, among many others,

His work in the environmental community has earned him a number of awards from some of the most prestigious environmental groups in the nation, including the California League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, The Coalition for Clean Air, Heal the Bay, Santa Monica Baykeeper, and the Cesar E. Chavez Foundation.

He currently lives near Los Angeles in a self-sufficient home powered by solar energy. He has his own website at www.edbegley.com