A recent meeting addressed a problematic Pacific Palisades intersection that is a constant source of frustration and traffic for local commuters. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Addressing Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersection
Letter: Preservation of the LAPD Beach Detail in Pacific Palisades
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to city officials regarding the potential loss...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer
October 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars
October 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes
September 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
Are Voters Healthier Than Non-Voters?
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A new policy brief by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research shows that California adults who in are good health with...
Second Palisades Victim Identified in Fatal Plane Crash
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles coroner identifies Jill Young as second victim in September 11 Van Nuys plane crash By Sam Catanzaro The...
Newsom Orders Closure of Theaters, Churches and More
July 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...
Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Addresses Homeless Shelter
April 10, 2020 Palisades News
The following is a letter sent by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) on a temporary emergency homeless...
Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter Sunday
April 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Palisades Gelson’s Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
March 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles COVID-19 count over 2,000 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Gelson’s was closed temporarily after an employee tested...
Homeless Shelter Coming to Palisades
March 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Palisadian Julie Heldman Discusses Memoir
February 11, 2020 Staff Writer
Thu, Feb. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM The Friends of the Library speaker series will present long-time Palisadian Julie Heldman,...
Mother Puma Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
January 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New cat added to 18-year mountain lion study By Sam Catanzaro A new mountain lion has been discovered in the...
SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes
January 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing density on...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...Read more
POPULAR
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...Read more