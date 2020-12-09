Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its way to the Santa Monica Pier. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in News, Video
"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
Video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, Video

9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Real Estate, Video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Fire, News

LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
Video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, Video

Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Obicà Mozzarella Bar (Facebook).
Dining, News

Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations. By Kerry Slater A Westside restaurant known for flying in...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
News, Westside Wellness

Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds

December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020

Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...

