Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via @richardpodjr/Instagram).
News

Local Beaches Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast

January 29, 2021

Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. By...
News, Politics

Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting

January 29, 2021

Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

January 29, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...
Video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 29, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Dining, News, Video

Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades

January 29, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021

January 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
News

Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting

January 27, 2021

Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 27, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 27, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...

George Wolfberg (third from right) at the 2019 George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon groundbreaking. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News

George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon Name Official

January 26, 2021

Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners approve naming of future Palisades park By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 26, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
News, Video

Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021

January 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades *...
Fire, Real Estate

Malibu Extends an Important Deadline to Help Residents Who Lost Homes in Woolsey Fire to Rebuild

January 25, 2021

The Malibu City Council voted unanimously during its Council meeting on Monday, December 14 to extend the deadline to apply...

