Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers

April 13, 2021

The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Locals Oppose Bonin’s Will Rogers Homeless Encampment Plan

April 12, 2021

The Bonin-Ridley-Thomas motion received opposition from locals at a recent Palisades Community Council meeting. This video brought to you by...
Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards: Palisades Today – April, 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards * Fareless...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?

April 9, 2021

On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...
Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?

April 8, 2021

On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 6, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021

April 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades

April 1, 2021

Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?

March 30, 2021

Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...

