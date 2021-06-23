The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
The California Heritage Museum Welcomes Back Visitors With a Unique and Stunning Quilt Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...
Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development
June 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge By Sam Catanzaro Real estate firm Hines has announced...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment
June 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Public Hearing Set for Ridgeline Protection Ordinance
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A public hearing it set for later this month about regulations intended to protect the mountains in the Bel Air...
Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C. Now Open in Former Tavern Space
Second A.O.C. location now open in Brentwood By Kerry Slater Esteemed Chefs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have opened a...Read more