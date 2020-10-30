Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home, and a local property listing you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design.
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Craft Cocktails at Home
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County
October 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam
October 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
City of Los Angeles Purchases 10 Hotels for Interim Housing
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...Read more
POPULAR
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County
Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...Read more