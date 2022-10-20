Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del Mar. With a pool deck overlooking the coast, two ocean view restaurants, a beachside bistro and wellness spa, let Casa be your place to extend that summer feeling all year long.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Video

Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
News, Video

President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
News, Video

Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
Real Estate, Video

City Council Plans Safety Upgrades for Intersections Along Wilshire blvd

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Artist Event Showcases Local Brands

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR